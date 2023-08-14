Boston Partners Has $34.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.41% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,565.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,565.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $367,196. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FDP opened at $27.88 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

