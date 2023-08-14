Boston Partners Has $36.11 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $103.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

