Boston Partners Has $41.78 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Partners cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276,135 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.55% of Sensata Technologies worth $41,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

ST opened at $39.22 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

