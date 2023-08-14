Boston Partners Purchases 131,991 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,991 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $42,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

