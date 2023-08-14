Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $38,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6,613.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after buying an additional 872,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $31,974,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after buying an additional 433,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at $9,133,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.85. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

