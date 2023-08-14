Boston Partners Raises Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Boston Partners boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.64% of ChampionX worth $34,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 10.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,261,000 after buying an additional 202,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 73.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 427.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 415,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.