Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,567 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.95% of Foot Locker worth $35,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Foot Locker by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,603,000 after buying an additional 697,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 90,597.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,999 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 584,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $208,848,000 after buying an additional 500,213 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

