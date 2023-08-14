Boston Partners Sells 25,436 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,436 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Synchrony Financial worth $37,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,354 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.