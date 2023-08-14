Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 5.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $154.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $448.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
