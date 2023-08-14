Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.