Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

BHG stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $162.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 560.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,711,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,416,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 1,513.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,556,949 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

