Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 560.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,711,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,416,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 1,513.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,556,949 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.
