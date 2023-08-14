Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE EAT opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

