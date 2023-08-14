Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $82.80

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 297.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 680.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 73,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.