Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$36.13

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Aritzia stock opened at C$23.98 on Friday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$22.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$462.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.35 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 0.8991376 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

