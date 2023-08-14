Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $21.38

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $179,738,000 after purchasing an additional 529,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 178,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 3.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,599,149 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

