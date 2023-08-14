Brokerages Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Price Target at $21.50

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.11 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -490.31%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

