Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) PT at $13.50

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $578.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Denny’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

