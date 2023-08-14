BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

BSRTF opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.