Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,850.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bunzl from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Bunzl Trading Up 0.8 %

About Bunzl

BZLFY stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

