BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,055,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 908,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BYD Trading Down 3.0 %

About BYD

OTCMKTS:BYDDF opened at $32.07 on Monday. BYD has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.56.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Further Reading

