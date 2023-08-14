CACI International’s (CACI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CACI. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $371.13.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CACI International

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $343.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.17. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CACI International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CACI International by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.