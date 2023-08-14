California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Insulet worth $37,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,671,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $225.28 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.