California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,432,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $502.17 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $531.25 and a 200 day moving average of $492.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

