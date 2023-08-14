California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $35,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

NYSE:TDY opened at $383.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.05 and a 200-day moving average of $415.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

