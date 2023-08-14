California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $13,044,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $204.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.37.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,090 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,377 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

