California State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.39 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Markel Group worth $28,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Markel Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,506.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,392.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,348.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

