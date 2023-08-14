California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,307 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Sun Communities worth $28,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 47,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $125.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average of $137.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

