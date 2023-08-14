Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.73.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:CPT opened at $107.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.