Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Shares of CPRI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. Capri’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capri by 29.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capri by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Capri by 39.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 98.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 571,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 283,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

