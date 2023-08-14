CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.23.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 943.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

