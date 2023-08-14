Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

