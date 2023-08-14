Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $145.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $5,873,547 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $159,764,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.