CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

CBRE opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock worth $275,327,133. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

