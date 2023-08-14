CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

TSE CEU opened at C$3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.07 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.66.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4898649 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

