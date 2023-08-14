Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,927,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

