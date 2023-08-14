Children’s Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. Children’s Place has set its Q2 guidance at ($2.20)-($2.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.00-1.50 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Children’s Place Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

