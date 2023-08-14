CIBC Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$26.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$31.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.17.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

