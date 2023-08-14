CIBC Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$26.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACQ
AutoCanada Stock Up 0.1 %
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.