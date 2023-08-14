Citigroup Boosts Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target to $30.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance
Shares of BXSL stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.52.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
