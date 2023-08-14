Citigroup Boosts Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target to $30.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

