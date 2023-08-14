City Developments Limited (CDEVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0261 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
City Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.51.
About City Developments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than City Developments
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.