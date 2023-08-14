Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 559.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Insulet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,111,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $225.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 253.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.83.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

