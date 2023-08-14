Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after buying an additional 1,142,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3,630.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after buying an additional 867,806 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

