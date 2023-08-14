Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,490,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 816,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

SRPT stock opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.15. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

