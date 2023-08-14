Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,271 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,271 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPR opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

