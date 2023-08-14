Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $103.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.28.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
NYSE:KOF opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $91.23.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola FEMSA
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.