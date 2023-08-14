Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,490,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $178.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average of $148.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

