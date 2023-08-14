Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 361 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

