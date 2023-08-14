Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 144 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $3,707,849 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RMD opened at $179.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.14 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average is $218.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

