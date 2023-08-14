Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NU were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 5,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NU by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in shares of NU by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,070,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,880 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $7.76 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

