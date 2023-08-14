Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.