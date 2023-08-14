Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.75 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

